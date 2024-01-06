Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,068,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 931,675 shares.The stock last traded at $27.01 and had previously closed at $23.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 85.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Select Medical by 12.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

