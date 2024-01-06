Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 131.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Sempra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sempra by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 145,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sempra by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,259,000 after purchasing an additional 493,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

