SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $351.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.39 and its 200 day moving average is $313.04. The stock has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

