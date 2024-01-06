Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.16.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $296.71 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.02 and its 200-day moving average is $268.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.