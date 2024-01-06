Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $259.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.27. The company has a market capitalization of $476.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

