Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $314,460.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Brace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, William Brace sold 8,360 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

