Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up to $59.45

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.45, but opened at $62.00. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $61.83, with a volume of 161,926 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,811.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 503,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 477,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 47.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,088 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

