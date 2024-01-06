SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of SM opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

