SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Up 7.9%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.91. 95,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 209,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

SOS Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of SOS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SOS in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

