SSR Mining’s (SSRM) “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $688,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

