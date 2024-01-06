StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.