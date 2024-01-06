StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compugen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Compugen Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compugen by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

