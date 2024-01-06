StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.