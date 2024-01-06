StockNews.com Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KFY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.