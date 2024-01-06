Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 499 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GEHC stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

