Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 11,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

