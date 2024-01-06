Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,793 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Shell by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.73 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

