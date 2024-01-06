Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $29,939,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $189.17 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $202.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.