Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 19,849 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 164.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,085,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

