Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 21,885 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

