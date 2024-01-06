Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $241.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

