Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

