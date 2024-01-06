Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

