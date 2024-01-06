Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $305.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.