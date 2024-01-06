Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

