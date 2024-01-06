Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,353,000 after buying an additional 136,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Further Reading

