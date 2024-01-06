Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

