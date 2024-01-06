SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 1,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $81.47 on Friday. ITOCHU Co. has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

