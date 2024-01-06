SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 129.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,572,000 after buying an additional 1,927,375 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 253.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $43.97 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $817.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

