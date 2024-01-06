SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

