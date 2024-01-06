SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,311,000 after buying an additional 226,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.