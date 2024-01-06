SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $96.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

