SVB Wealth LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.8% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

STX opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

