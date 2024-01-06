SVB Wealth LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.