SVB Wealth LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $246.72 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.50.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.