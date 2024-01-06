SVB Wealth LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average is $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

