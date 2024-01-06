SVB Wealth LLC Has $519,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $229.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $245.88.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

