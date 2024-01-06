SVB Wealth LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 291,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 226,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,700,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.