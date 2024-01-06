SVB Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $147.42 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

