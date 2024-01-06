SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 108,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 450,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,400,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.