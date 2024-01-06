SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

APH opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

