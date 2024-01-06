SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 61,168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

