SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.
Baker Hughes Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
