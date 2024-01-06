SVB Wealth LLC Sells 259 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

