SVB Wealth LLC Sells 458 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

