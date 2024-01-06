SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,463 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

