SVB Wealth LLC Sells 863 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

OTIS opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

