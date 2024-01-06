SVB Wealth LLC Sells 885 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GEHC stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

