Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $100,980.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $208,760.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74.

On Friday, November 24th, Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32.

Symbotic Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.