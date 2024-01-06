TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29. 9,747,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 25,384,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WULF. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,877,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 47.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 712,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 459,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

